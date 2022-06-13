ITD to share plans to widen I-84 on Tuesday

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is sharing its plans with the public to widen I-84 from the south Jerome interchange to the Twin Falls Interchange on Tuesday.

ITD says the purpose of the project is to increase capacity and improve safety.

The meeting will be at Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be in an open house format.

Members of the public are invited to review the design plans and provide input. A self-guided online meeting option will be available for those unable to attend in person from June 14 to June 28.

ITD expects the interstate, which already serves as a major corridor through the area, is expected to see its traffic double over the next 20 years.

Funding for the project has yet to be confirmed, but once it is, construction could start in 2023.

“Widening this section of I-84 will allow us to proactively address capacity and safety needs between Jerome and Twin Falls,” said ITD Engineering Manager Crystal Craig. “We are advancing this project to construction as soon as possible and plan to keep the public involved through each phase.”

This project is funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation funds, which is part of Governor Little’s Leading Idaho initiative.

