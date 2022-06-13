Minidoka survivors speak 80 years after internment

HUNT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been 80 years since the Minidoka Relocation Camp was built in Hunt, Idaho following the signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin Roosevelt.

Now, protected by the National Parks Service, the site remains a valuable lesson for all Americans.

“This is a reminder of what can go very wrong when politics and economics and racism combine,” said Minidoka survivor Karen Hirai Olen.

Hirai Olen was born within the grounds of Minidoka. On Monday, she returned to the site to remind those visiting the grounds for an 80th-anniversary ceremony of the importance of the site’s preservation.

In attendance was former Idaho Supreme Court Justice the Honorary Jim Jones, who spoke about his concern about modern-day rhetoric, saying all Americans should remember how dangerous language can become dangerous policy.

“It’s easy to sweep it under the rug, but we can’t do that. We have to deal with what we did in the past that was wrong so that we don’t do it again,” Jones said.

Jones says the park is a perfect place to share important lessons about the dangers of fear-based policies like Executive Order 9066.

“But we have to do more than that. We have to give better civic education to our kids in school and we need to have more of a public conversation,” he said.

Hirai Olen tells me she hopes her story will help Minidoka National Historic Site remain untouched for years to come.

“I would say to everybody, get yourself out here, walk through the visitor’s center, watch the video and think about what you can do to prevent it from ever happening again,” said Olen.

