Parade of Homes makes changes due to supply chain issues

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Parade of Homes gives builders an opportunity to show off their construction and for people to get ideas for their own homes.

This year, however, they are making some changes.

“It’s usually a little bit bigger, but this one is a little bit smaller because we decided to split it,” said “So we are going to have one now and then we are going to have one in October that is going to be more like a fall collection,” said Jennifer Smith, the president of the Magic Valley Builders Association.

The reason for this is that many builders have had to either withdraw from the parade or make changes to their homes because of the supply chain problems and the wait time for their materials. Kanner Creek Custom Homes was one of them.

“It was a very emotional decision for me, I love to show off what us general contractors and my sub contractors can do, and to not be in the parade this year is pretty terrible for me,” said Leroy Harcourt, with Kanner Creek Custom Homes.

Harcourt made the decision about a month ago to withdraw from the parade. He says he has been preparing since last year’s parade ended, so it was a hard decision.

“It’s been a challenge. We ordered the metal roof outside six months ago and finally got it in, a lot of the specialty wood that we order, we can’t get it in, so what we end up having to do is settle,” Harcourt said.

This parade does include nine homes and one virtual tour, and the Magic Valley Builders Association hope people will enjoy it this year.

“We also have a handful of new builders this year who are entering in, and we’ve never seen what they have to offer. It’s nice, plus there are lots of new people who are coming here that have never seen this, so it’s a nice way to look at (the) location, figure out where you want to build, figure out what kind of style you want to go for,” said Smith.

The parade is Friday, June 17 through 19 and Friday, June 24 through 26.

For a full list of homes, visit this website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.