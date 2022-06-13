Progress ramps up on Lincoln County Animal Shelter

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been a long time coming, and soon, Lincoln County residents will finally begin seeing visible progress on their new animal shelter.

A building permit request has been sent off to the state and should be decided upon in the coming days.

Behind much of the progress for the seven-kennel, temperature-controlled facility is Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, who tells KMVT he hopes to see the building make significant progress in just a few months, but the work is far from done.

“I’m hoping by the end of the summer. We’re still under $30,000 in materials and money and our first phase was $50,000. So, we’re a little shy but hopefully by the end of the summer,” King said on the timeline for the shelter.

The site of the new animal shelter is planned for 110 South Fir Street in Shoshone. For more information, and to donate, click here.

