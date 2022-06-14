Art and Soul of the Magic Valley brings community together

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From murals to drawings to sculptures, Art and Soul of the Magic Valley gives artists an opportunity to showcase their work at different local businesses across the city.

Premier Auto Group has been taking part in it since the event began.

“For us, we opened it up originally because we wanted to get some different people in the doors, maybe people who hadn’t been here before or people that didn’t know we were here,” said Keith Hughes, with Premier Auto Group.

While that may have been the driving factor in the beginning, the reason they continue to participate is different.

“We love seeing the artists come in, we love watching all of the community members come in and see all the pieces. It’s a huge part of who we are, we really enjoy doing it,” said Hughes.

Innovative Medical Imaging is taking part in Art and Soul for the first time this year. All nine of the pieces at their venue are painted by female physicians from across the country.

Being able to host this event, this allows the general community to not only see this amazing talented art but see our place,” said Mindy Evans, owner of Innovative Medical Imaging.

Shawnee Kyle, the owner of Float Magic, began participating in the event last year and plans to continue as long as Art and Soul continues.

“Last year, we were brand new, so we had a lot of people that hadn’t been in our space come to our space. So that was an added benefit for absolutely being a part of Art and Soul,” said Kyle.

But more than that, she says it adds a feeling of community to the Magic Valley.

“It really brings my staff a lot of joy, I feel it brings the community together and we love the opportunity to celebrate the artistic creativity in our communities,” Kyle said.

Art and Soul runs through July 2. For a list of locations, visit this website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.