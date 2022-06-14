Barnes and Noble. Southern Idaho Pride, to host drag queen story hour

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This weekend in Twin Falls, Barnes and Noble is partnering with Southern Idaho Pride to host a drag queen and king book sale and story time event.

From 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, Twin Falls Barnes and Noble will display LGTBQ+ books, host readings by local drag queens and kings, and donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to Southern Idaho pride.

Arya Walker, who is helping coordinate the event, says providing a space for these types of stories to be told is coming at an important time.

“I think that it’s a good time to do this as well. We kind of did this just as a pride event to start with, but there has been a lot of backlash or banning books, etc. that I think it’s a little bit of a mixture of representation mixed with very good coincidence and timing,” Walker said.

If you are interested in helping the fundraiser, proceeds from anything you buy at the bookstore this Saturday will be donated to Southern Idaho Pride, but you must say you are supporting the cause when you checkout.

