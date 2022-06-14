Chobani partners with Idaho Foodbank to provide food to rural families

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — June is Dairy Month, and this year, Chobani is partnering with the Idaho Foodbank to help provide healthy food, at no cost, to rural Idaho families.

On Tuesday in Kimberly and Filer, the Twin Falls County mobile pantry hosted monthly food distributions with food for over 150 people at each event.

Both locations ran out of all the food for distribution, and quickly, which is something members of the mobile pantry claim is happening commonly this summer.

“In this economy, it seems to be increasing, getting worse and worse,” said Joe Lineberry with Twin Falls County Mobile Food. “I think they’re very important. We’re here to feed the people and maybe change a few lives if we can and get to see our community.”

If you missed your chance to pick up free food, the mobile pantry will continue hosting monthly food distributions on the first Tuesday of each month.

