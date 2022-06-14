Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game approves start to summer Chinook season

The daily bag limit for the Upper Salmon, South Fork Salmon, and Lochsa rivers is four Chinook daily
Chinook Salmon
Chinook Salmon(Photo by Roger Phillips/Idaho Fish and Game)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has approved the summer Chinook season to begin on June 18.

The approval was made for the South River Fork Salmon, Upper Salmon, and Lochsa River. The season will remain open seven days a week until harvest goals are met, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The opening of the fishery in the Upper Salmon River will be the first since 2019, as well as the first for the section below the Pahsimeroi River since 2018.

Current estimates place the harvest numbers for adult Chinook at around 1,000 for the South Fork of the Salmon River, 1,400 for Chinook in the Upper Salmon River, as well as 120 Chinook for the Lochsa River.

The daily bag limit for the Upper Salmon, South Fork Salmon, and Lochsa rivers is four Chinook daily. Two of those may be adults 24-inches or longer and no person may take more than 20 adult Chinook duringsalmon seasonss occurring prior to Aug. 7, when fishing will close.

