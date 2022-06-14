Idaho teachers gather for I-STEM conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teachers from across the Gem State are at the College of Southern Idaho this week for the annual I-STEM conference.

The conference takes place over four days and teachers choose between five different tracks that they want to learn about.

The topics include 3D printing, drones, micro-bits, farm to the classroom, and earth’s place in the universe.

Chris Harper, who is assisting with the conference, says there are 55 teachers attending and that this shows their commitment to their job and the students that they teach.

“It really does speak to their commitment to education, because I mean by the end of the day, they have gone through seven hours or eight-hour days. It’s a lot to think about, a lot to bring back to their classroom,” he said.

Harper says every teacher who attends the conference will come away with more knowledge and also resources and tools to bring back to their classroom in the fall.

