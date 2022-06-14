Advertisement

Kunau on stellar first performance, “my game plan was to be a little more conservative”

Breakaway roper Delaney Kunau had an impressive first day
As we reported Sunday night, Declo native Delaney Kunau posted the best time in her performance...
As we reported Sunday night, Declo native Delaney Kunau posted the best time in her performance at the College National Finals Rodeo.(Susan Kanode)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:42 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyoming (KMVT/KSVT) — As we reported Sunday night, Declo native Delaney Kunau posted the best time in the first performance of breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo.

The University of Nevada Las Vegas senior tied with her friend Kaytlyn Miller of Texas Tech University, boasting a blistering fast time of 1.9 seconds. Miller already went in the second go and completed a time of 2.7 seconds.

That actually wasn’t Kunau’s goal to have an intimidating time right off the bat, which even as we’re halfway through the field of the second go, is still the best at the CNFR.

“My game plan was to be a little more conservative and get one down for the first round, you just want to stay alive, basically,” Kunau explained. “If you go out in the first round, it’s hard to keep your head up for the rest of the week. "

Kunau competes again Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, reigning national champion Zoie Bedke from Idaho State University and formerly of Oakley, posted times of 12.2 and 2.3. Reagan Steed of CSI is done with the first go and second gos, and finished with times of 12.0 and 2.9. CSI’s Libby Swan had a NS and 2.4

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. (Source:...
Molina found guilty on all charges
The accident occurred on Friday afternoon
B.A.S.E. jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline
Handcuffs
Two men arraigned on murder charges in Jerome
The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah

Latest News

Twin Falls Cowboys advance to state championship game, Blackhawks eliminated by Idaho Falls...
Twin Falls Cowboys split with Runnin’ Rebels
Twin Falls won the first game of the doubleheader 2-0, but fell in game two, 11-1 to Post 4...
Cowboys, Rebels split
The top four finishers at the Idaho High School finals this week head to Wyoming for nationals...
District 5 and 6 cowboys and cowgirls punch tickets to National High School Rodeo Finals
The top four finishers at the Idaho High School finals this week head to Wyoming for nationals...
District 5 and 6 cowboys and cowgirls punch tickets to National High School Rodeo Finals