Kunau on stellar first performance, “my game plan was to be a little more conservative”

CASPER, Wyoming (KMVT/KSVT) — As we reported Sunday night, Declo native Delaney Kunau posted the best time in the first performance of breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo.

The University of Nevada Las Vegas senior tied with her friend Kaytlyn Miller of Texas Tech University, boasting a blistering fast time of 1.9 seconds. Miller already went in the second go and completed a time of 2.7 seconds.

That actually wasn’t Kunau’s goal to have an intimidating time right off the bat, which even as we’re halfway through the field of the second go, is still the best at the CNFR.

“My game plan was to be a little more conservative and get one down for the first round, you just want to stay alive, basically,” Kunau explained. “If you go out in the first round, it’s hard to keep your head up for the rest of the week. "

Kunau competes again Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, reigning national champion Zoie Bedke from Idaho State University and formerly of Oakley, posted times of 12.2 and 2.3. Reagan Steed of CSI is done with the first go and second gos, and finished with times of 12.0 and 2.9. CSI’s Libby Swan had a NS and 2.4

