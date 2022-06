POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls won the first game of the doubleheader 2-0, but fell in game two, 11-1 to Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels.

Twin Falls 2, Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 0

Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 11, Twin Falls 1 (5): Tyler Horner paced the Cowboys with two hits. Ayden Coats pitched 4.1 innings, striking out two.

