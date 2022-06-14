Advertisement

Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident

By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 14-Year-old Adrian was using a crosswalk near Cheney Drive West and Billiar Street in Twin Falls when he was hit by a car.This left him with multiple fractures including his skull, cheekbone, and neck in addition to a traumatic brain injury. According to his mother Vanessa Brandell, he now suffers from seizures.

“He had to relearn how to drink, how to talk, how to cough, I mean all of it.” Brandell said. “Then it was relearning how to sit up, how to walk, those day-to-day things we take for granted.”

Brandell said the driver who hit her son was cited with “failure to yield to a pedestrian,” which in Idaho typically carries a $90 fine.

In the meantime, Adrian endured lengthy hospital stays in Boise and Utah and has undergone six surgeries. Even after an insurance settlement, documents Brandell shared with us show they will still be paying over $12,000 in medical bills, a realization she said turned their world upside down.

“It felt like I found out he got hit all over again, like it had just happened,” she said. “Our friends, our family are just baffled that he was on the brink of death, and this driver ... you pay more for a speeding ticket than for what he got.”

Since Adrian’s accident, Brandell said she has seen similar cases throughout the state and country, and she urges Idaho’s leaders to reconsider the current penalties for vehicle versus pedestrian accidents.

“I encourage our senators, our congressman to relook at some of these laws when pedestrians are injured and they have the right of way because a $90 ticket for nearly killing somebody isn’t justice,” she said.

