Behind the Business: Duck Donuts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Have you ever been on a relaxing vacation but found that one thing was missing? This situation happened to Russ Digilio back in 2008.

“He was vacationing in the outer banks and he just thought ‘Man, I really wish I had a warm delicious donut’,” said Jessica Wetsel, franchise owner of Duck Donuts in Twin Falls.

And with that, Duck Donuts was born, beginning in North Carolina 14 years ago.

“As it grew and spread, it became a franchise and now has reached all the way to Idaho from the outer banks,” Wetsel said.

But what brought them to Cheney Drive near Walmart in Twin Falls in the first place? It all began within the Wetsel family opening the first Idaho location in Idaho Falls.

“My in-laws actually opened one in Idaho Falls, the Ammon store. And they opened just last year in 2021 and they loved it. They got great reception from their community,” Wetsel said.

Wetsel decided she wanted to follow in her in-law’s footsteps.

“My husband and I, we were just working at the time and we weren’t really, it didn’t feel like we were going anywhere and so we said ‘well why don’t we partner with you guys and we’ll move up to Twin,” she said.

She says she’s glad they made the move here to the Magic Valley.

“We’re so happy here in Twin Falls and I don’t know if we would have known how great it was before this opportunity came up,” she said.

The care and customizability they put into their donuts makes them most unique.

“All of our donuts are fresh when you get them. You come in, you order, they’re dropped in the fryer right there and then they’re completely customizable,” she said.

And with the toppings right in front of you, you can see the donuts made right in front of you.

“We like to say that our kitchen is out here, where you can be a part of it,” said Wetsel.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.