Bellevue city council passes LOT tax for hotels, motels, and short term rentals

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Bellevue will be implementing a 3% occupancy tax for hotels, motels and short-term rental properties of 30 days or fewer, in hopes that the money raised can held address some much needed street and road repairs.

The ordinance was unanimously passed by the city council this week. In May, Bellevue voters approved a LOT tax raise by a wide margin, 286 for and 70 against the tax implementation.

According to city officials, the reason for the occupancy tax is that Bellevue is dependent upon travelers staying in the city or passing through on their way to other resort cities, and the motorist takes a toll on their roads, streets, and infrastructure. Therefore, the tax burden shouldn’t be passed along to residents.

Council president Doug Brown said the tax would bring in about $82,000 per year for street repairs and other needs. He said in the past coucil has looked a variety of grants to improves road conditions in the past.

“...Then, another grant said you have to have a whole bunch of matching money and we didn’t have it,” said Brown. “So this is really a step forward for Bellevue. It gives us a chance to find some matches, it gives us a chance to double our efforts on street repairs.”

Brown said in addition to the Silver Creek Hotel and High Country Motel there are a few other smaller hotels-motels in the area, and somewhere between six to nine short-term rental properties in the area.

The ordinance will go into effect July 1.

