Boise State wins national award for NIL program

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State’s name, image and likeness program was named the nation’s best.

The university won the Best Institutional Program at the Inaugural NIL Awards at the College Football Hall of Fame. Boise State beat out Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Ohio State.

BSU has a voluntary, non-exclusive agreement available to all Bronco student-athletes. Signing up allows Boise State’s in-house agency to represent them, seek opportunities and include them in group licensing deals.

It’s all part of the What’s Next program.

Advocacy - Boise State provides a full-service in-house agency that seeks deals on behalf of student-athletes, including co-branded deals with Boise State marks and logos, and group licensing opportunities. The program also works with local businesses to devise, execute and track high-impact campaigns that leverage the marketability of Boise State student-athletes.

Content - The power of a dedicated creative team a with professional-grade photo and video studio and brand-new podcast studio, as well as a content-delivery strategy that helped Boise State rank in the top 10 nationally for content uploads to INFLCR in the fall and the Broncos’ men’s basketball program rank No. 4 nationally in downloads for the month of January.

Education - An all-in approach from the institution, which includes the advent of university-sponsored courses around brand building and content creation; financial literacy; and tax-reporting seminars. One of the first partnerships created by the in-house program created an opportunity for student-athletes to work with a local accounting firm on filing tax returns at a reduced rate.

Businesses who are interested in registering for the Boise State NIL Exchange, can do so at broncosports.com/nil.

