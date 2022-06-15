Advertisement

Former CSI basketball player dies in car crash

A former College of Southern Idaho basketball player tragically died in a car crash over the weekend.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jackson Ruai died Saturday in a car crash in El Paso, Texas.

Ruai played for the Golden Eagles during the 2019-20 season and was currently playing for Oakland City University.

His sister is trying to transfer his remains to Tucson, Arizona, before the family can send him home to Sudan. The csi basketball community is obviously devastated by the news.

CSI associate head coach, Ryan Lundgren posted a message on his Facebook page saying, “Jackson was the first kid I recruited to CSI when I joined the staff back in 2019. He was a kind hearted kid with a smile that lit up a room! RIP - fly high young man.”

There’s a GoFundMe page organized for the burial costs.

