Idaho men sentenced for unlawful taking of a Golden Eagle

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Idaho men have been sentenced to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service for the unlawful taking of a golden eagle without permission.

According to court records, 20-year-old Colten R. Ferdinand and 23-year-old Wyatt G. Noe were charged by information with one count of taking the eagle in April of last year.

Police say in April 2021, the two men entered the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area and shot and killed a golden eagle as well as five red-tailed hawks.

They pleaded guilty to the charge in March of this year. The judge in the case also added a two-year hunting ban and a two-year ban on possessing firearms.

Noe was ordered by the judge to surrender his rifle, pistol, and ammunition and pay a $3,000 restitution fine to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Ferdinand was also ordered to surrender his rifle, ammunition, and two Streamlight flashlights in addition to paying a restitution fine of $3,800 to IDFG.

Several agencies began an investigation when they were notified multiple birds of prey were found dead under a power line near Murphy, Idaho.

The pair were located near that area in April of 2021 and were observed by law enforcement to be shooting raptor birds. When approached by law enforcement, the pair admitted to shooting at the animals.

“The wonton killing of migratory birds, including the majestic golden eagle and the red-tailed hawk is senseless,” said U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. “We take our mission to support fish and game laws very seriously, as do our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement and land management. The slaughter of migratory birds will not be tolerated,” he concluded.

hese defendants knowingly shot and killed migratory birds and a golden eagle, which are protected under state and federal laws,” said Edward Grace, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Director of the Office of Law Enforcement. “We thank the U.S. Department of Justice, the Idaho Fish and Game Department, and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for their work on this investigation.

