Idaho Water Board opens applications for aging water infrastructure

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Water Board is opening applications for Aging Water Infrastructure grant programs.

The deadline for the applications is Aug. 5 for the first round of grant applications. The first projects will be funded in the late fall, according to officials.

The Water Board has set aside $12.5 million for the first round of grant applications with no limit on the maximum amount per application.

The Board grants will be limited to one-third of the total project costs. Details of how to apply can be found here.

During its most recent legislative session, the legislature appropriated $75 million to the Idaho Water Resource Board to be used for expenditures, loans, or grants for water grants to address water resources or improve aging water infrastructure.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fund important water projects statewide,” said Water Board member and Finance Chair Jo Ann Cole-Hansen of Lewiston. “Our purpose is to evaluate worthy water projects throughout the state. The goal of our draft criteria is to stretch our grant money as far as we can to address as many projects as we can.”

Officials also said the eligible projects included “any project intended to repair, maintain, replace, or improve existing infrastructure that supports irrigation water delivery, storage, drainage, treatment, and use of water for irrigation.”

The following entities are eligible to apply for grants:

Irrigation districts

Irrigation boards of control

Canal companies

Drainage districts

Groundwater districts

Ditch companies

Lateral ditch user associations

Reservoir districts

Municipal irrigation districts

Municipalities

Counties and water districts

