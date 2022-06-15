Advertisement

Judge drops cannibalism charge in northern Idaho murder case

Russell is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on June 21
The judge said there wasn't enough evidence to move forward to a trial, but he will still face...
The judge said there wasn't enough evidence to move forward to a trial, but he will still face first-degree murder charges(Bonner County Sheriff's Office (KIFI))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A judge has dropped a cannibalism charge against a northern Idaho man after finding that there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward to a trial, but said the man will still face a first-degree murder charge.

James David Russell, 40, was arrested Sept. 10, 2021, and charged with killing David Milton Flaget, 70, on the Russell family property in Bonner County, the Bonner County Daily Bee reported. Prosecutors later added the cannibalism charge, writing in court documents that Russell believed he could “cure his brain” by eating some of the victim.

During a preliminary hearing on Monday, 1st District Magistrate Judge Tera Harden said she didn’t find sufficient evidence to send Russell to district court on the cannibalism charge. However, Harden said the first-degree murder charge would move forward, and that there was evidence to support a charge of mayhem. Idaho law defines mayhem as depriving someone of part of their body or rendering part of the body useless.

Autopsy results showed Flaget died from blunt force trauma to his head. Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Detective Phillip Stella told the court that there was blood dripping out of the vehicle where Flaget’s body was found, and that his body had been mutilated with parts of his thigh and genital region removed.

One of Russell’s defense attorneys, Randy Michael Grossman, asked the detective if he was aware that Russell was under the care of a psychiatrist, prescribed medication and that he heard imaginary voices. Stella said he was unaware of Russell’s medical history.

Russell’s other defense attorney, Sean Walsh, did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment on Wednesday.

Russell is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on June 21.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. (Source:...
Molina found guilty on all charges
The accident occurred on Friday afternoon
B.A.S.E. jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge
Handcuffs
Two men arraigned on murder charges in Jerome
Pedestrian crossing sign in Twin Falls
Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Latest News

The Filer Fire Department says they are ready to serve this fire season, despite challenges
Local fire departments brace for wildfire season
The Idaho Board of Education approved several ideas at a recent board meeting
Idaho State Board of Education approves enrollment based school funding, other items
2019 Rosenbauer Panther
Twin Falls Fire unveils new fire equipment
The project has garnered much backlash from area residents
Twin Falls County Commissioners host meeting over controversial wind turbines