Local fire departments brace for wildfire season

But, regardless of the challenges they face, the department is ready to serve
The Filer Fire District is excited to have a new fire station.
The Filer Fire Department says they are ready to serve this fire season, despite challenges(KMVT/KSVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Consistently warm weather in southern Idaho is right around the corner, and with all the benefits of a Gem State summer comes some challenges, too.

Fire departments across the region are preparing, once again, for a busy summer of battling wildfires. With inflation and a growing population, there are additional challenges.

Speaking with the Filer Fire Department, Assistant Chief Travis Brewer tells KMVT the department is facing budget challenges with gas, gear, groceries, and more all costing more than in the past.

But, regardless of the challenges they face, the department is ready to serve.

“I think we’re good,” Brewer said. “We’re a full staff as far as volunteers and we’ve got good equipment. I think we’re ready to go, but we’re having to tighten our belts too.”

Brewer adds the budget is revisited each October, meaning they can recalibrate for inflated costs at that time.

