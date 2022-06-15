Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, KMVT reported the plan for a pride book reading this Saturday at the Twin Falls Barnes and Noble location. Today, we learned part of the event is canceled.

The cancellation came as a response from Barnes and Noble following a slew of calls and emails from citizens complaining about the event.

Barnes and Noble contacted Southern Idaho Pride Wednesday via email to inform them the story time portion of the event will no longer be allowed.

Event organizers say they are concerned about the message the cancellation will send.

“It’s definitely sending a message that the anti-LGBT protester(s) are correct and saying that Barnes and Noble agrees with the ridiculous notion of that,” said Arya Walker with Southern Idaho Pride. “This is saying that this is a public matter of public concern, that LGBT people are up to debate, when, in fact, it’s a simple existence of life.”

The book fair and fundraising portion of the event is still set to happen from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Twin Falls Barnes and Noble.

