Advertisement

Police: Chick-fil-A employee shot by driver over milkshake dispute

Police say a DoorDash driver shot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his order. (Source: KYW)
By Joe Holden
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A disagreement over a milkshake escalated into a shooting at a Philadelphia Chick-fil-A restaurant on Monday.

The incident ended with a 17-year-old employee getting hit in the leg and a suspect landing in custody.

Philadelphia police said a disgruntled customer driving for DoorDash lost his cool and fired a gun at the restaurant.

“We are not going to tolerate kids doing the right thing with individuals firing a gun over something minor,” said Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker.

A bullet from the gun hit a team member with the fast-food restaurant in the leg.

According to police, the argument started when only one milkshake was included in the driver’s order, who was demanding a second.

Authorities said the driver pulled out a gun and placed it on his lap.

A manager then brought employees back into the store before the shooting happened, with the driver taking off.

But eventually, police said they tracked the driver to an address where positive identification was made.

Authorities said they asked the district attorney’s office to seek a high bail to keep the man behind bars.

The injured employee is expected to survive the shooting, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. (Source:...
Molina found guilty on all charges
The accident occurred on Friday afternoon
B.A.S.E. jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge
Handcuffs
Two men arraigned on murder charges in Jerome
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
There are a few Idaho riders competing Saturday night
Professional Bull Riders event comes to Twin Falls

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
The price Idaho producers pay for their milk has gone from $26 per hundred last March to $17.60...
Farm-level milk prices cost on the rise in Idaho
Police say a DoorDash driver shoot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his...
DoorDash driver shoots Chick-fil-A employee over milkshake
Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control