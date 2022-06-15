Salt Lake Express announces direct route from Boise to Salt Lake City

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salt Lake Express is now offering customers a direct route from Boise to salt lake City, Utah.

The new bus route started in mid-may, and is already seeing high capacity, due in part to rising gas prices. Additionally, the route was created at the request of customers in the Boise and Twin Falls area who fly out of Salt Lake City and wanted a direct route.

The Salt Lake Express currently operates a route from Salt Lake City to Boise that goes through Pocatello, and requires a bus transfer and 40 minute layover. The new route, which was previously operated by Greyhound, will save customers time and will have stops in Twin Falls, Burley, Snowville, Tremonton, Brigham City, the Ogden Flying J as well as the Ogden intermodal center.

“Our current customer base has encouraged us to run this route for years so we are confident this route will be well received,” said Jacob Price, owner of Salt Lake Express. “We expect our riders in the Boise and Twin Falls markets to be very pleased with this news. Adding this direct route option will not only save time, but will be fuel efficient as well.”

The route runs daily with one departure each day, but officials hope to grow it in the future

“Where we took over an existing route, it was pretty easy, so we literally stepped in the next day. The hardest thing right now is acquiring buses. One of the shortages we are seeing is a lack of buses out there, so that was the biggest obstacle,” said Lisa Young, director sales and marketing Salt Lake Express.

She adds a one-way ticket will run around 1$00 dollars, and ticket prices have gone up 20 percent due to rising gas and operational costs.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.