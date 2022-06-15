Advertisement

State education leaders concerned about teacher shortage

“It’s just not worth it anymore”
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the start of the school year only two months away in many districts, state education officials described the certified teacher shortage as “concerning.”

Discussion on the struggle to fill teacher openings came during today’s Idaho State Board of Education meeting in Pocatello during which officials said over 700 certified teacher openings remain unfilled across the state. It was mentioned that there are “very few applicants” for many of the open educator positions.

Several factors were brought up as potentially playing a role in the struggle to fill teaching vacancies including a lack of affordable housing statewide and wages that are not competitive with the private sector.

Additionally, Idaho State Board of Education Vice President Linda Clark, Ed.D. shared feedback from teachers who decided to leave the profession, who stated stress, pressure, lack of support and political issues played a role in their decisions with some saying “it’s just not worth it anymore.”

Board members noted in recent years, the influx of people moving to Idaho has included enough certified teachers to fill openings, but that does not appear to be the case this year. This is in addition to an increase in early retirements.

Clark noted the shortage may hit some districts harder than others.

“We know that larger districts, they all hire from smaller districts. It’s just what happens,” she said. “So, I believe when the dust settles, the real burden will be on our smaller rural districts.”

Board members said shortages of math, science and special education teachers are common, but this year’s struggle to fill openings appears to be more widespread.

“This is the first time I’ve heard districts say they have few or no applicants for elementary teaching positions,” Clark said.

Board members decided to continue speaking with district superintendents and plan to bring forward suggestions on helping the issue at future meetings.

The next scheduled meeting is slated for Aug. 24.

