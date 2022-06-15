Advertisement

Twin Falls County Commissioners host meeting over controversial wind turbines

The project has garnered much backlash from area residents
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The two proposed wind turbine projects in southern Idaho, the Salmon Falls and Lava Ridge Wind proposals have created controversy in the region.

On Tuesday night, the Twin Falls County Commissioners hosted a special meeting about the Salmon Falls wind proposal, which is planned for Twin Falls County BLM land.

At the meeting, hundreds of area residents who are against the proposal attended and spoke with the commissioners about the reasons they are against the plan, which include environmental and social concerns.

Commissioner Don Hall says those in attendance Tuesday are not the only people speaking out against the plan.

“Just asking people, not even expecting us to ask them about it, overwhelmingly those that we talk to and especially last night, are against the windmills,” said Hall.

The Twin Falls County Commissioners have yet to take a public stance on the proposed wind turbine project, saying they need to do their due diligence before declaring an opinion.

Halls says when that time comes there will be another meeting to discuss it.

