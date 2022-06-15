Advertisement

Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home

(None)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mountain Home to assist law enforcement in the city.

In a Facebook post, Mountain Home Police Department says they were dispatched to an “active scene” on SE Freedom Circle on Tuesday evening. They did not specify the nature of the incident, but they say the suspect is now in custody.

KMVT will provide updates as soon as we can.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. (Source:...
Molina found guilty on all charges
The accident occurred on Friday afternoon
B.A.S.E. jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge
Handcuffs
Two men arraigned on murder charges in Jerome
Pedestrian crossing sign in Twin Falls
Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Latest News

The price Idaho producers pay for their milk has gone from $26 per hundred last March to $17.60...
Farm-level milk prices cost on the rise in Idaho
Tuesday evening's online weather outlook {6/14/2022}
Chobani is partnering with the Idaho Foodbank to give food to rural Idaho families
Chobani partners with Idaho Foodbank to provide food to rural families
Event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble
Barnes and Noble. Southern Idaho Pride, to host drag queen story hour