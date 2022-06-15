Advertisement

Twin Falls Fire unveils new fire equipment

The majority of the cost for the new truck was paid for by the FAA as a part of a grant program
2019 Rosenbauer Panther
2019 Rosenbauer Panther(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department has a new, impressive piece of equipment at the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

A 2019 Rosenbauer Panther Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, or AARF, truck calls the airport home and is a state-of-the-art aircraft firefighting machine.

Sean Burgess, who drives the truck, says it is essential for airport emergencies.

“(It) would take a tremendous amount of time and most likely would be a tragic outcome,” said Burgess. “We have a person here with a truck that’s specialized for that and with as much traffic as we get in here if we had an issue, we can respond to anywhere in this issue within four minutes, we can be there.”

The best part? The majority of the cost for the new truck was paid for by the FAA as a part of a grant program.

