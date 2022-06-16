Advertisement

AAA reminds drivers to watch for road workers, exercise caution in construction zones

road work sign
road work sign(KY3)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As construction zones spring up across the state to tackle road repairs and catch up on routine maintenance, AAA reminds drivers to slow down and watch for road workers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 857 people were killed in work zones in 2020, up from 845 the year before.

While the number of deaths in cars actually decreased, there was a big jump in the number of crash fatalities among bicyclists and people on foot, with road workers making up the vast majority of work zone pedestrians.

“Road crews have a very short window of opportunity in the summer months to complete essential work on our highways and bridges,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.  “They look out for our safety, and it’s only fair that we return the favor.”

