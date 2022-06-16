Idaho Home, Health, and Hospice welcoming home Vietnam veterans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Home Health and Hospice is holding a welcome home ceremony for Vietnam veterans on Friday.

The event will be held at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and will include a pinning ceremony to thank those who served.

Organizers say this event is important because veterans who served in Vietnam were not received very well when they originally got back, even though some had no choice but to be there.

“They came home to people calling them horrible names and spitting on them when they got off the plane,” said event coordinator Susan Nickell. “So, there’s a lot of Vietnam veterans that are carrying a lot of heartbreak.”

Anyone who served in the war is welcome to come to the event and participate.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.