Ketchum man claims million dollar prize just before the deadline

Mike Lloyd of Ketchum claimed his prize with just 12 days left before the deadline to do so
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly 170 days ago, a Ketchum man won $1 million from the Idaho lottery.

For months, the prize remained unclaimed. That is, until Mike Lloyd of Ketchum claimed the prize with a mere 12 days left.

Lloyd told lottery officials he did not check his winning ticket, which he bought from the Base Camp River Run Store on Highway 75. He says he knew he was a winner, but that he had to put his financial affairs in order before he claimed the money.

Despite his newfound wealth, Lloyd, who spends evenings grooming trails and days selling upscale windows, says he plans on continuing to work.

Base Camp River Run will receive a $20,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery for selling the lucky ticket.

