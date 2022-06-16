Advertisement

A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home

Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home Tuesday for an incident there
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As KMVT has previously reported, the Twin Falls SWAT team was called to an incident that occurred at Mountain Home on Tuesday night.

We wanted to know why Mountain Home utilized a service that is located so far away from the city in the first place.

The reason, according to officials, has to do with a regional partnership that Twin Falls city and county, as well as Jerome, Gooding, and Elmore counties have entered into over the last decade-plus.

“We’re their first call,” said Captain Scott Bishop with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “They didn’t call Boise, they didn’t call Ada, we’ve been their first call for approximately 12 to 13 years because we have them come down and train with us.”

He also says that officers from Mountain Home do come down to Twin Falls should any situation occur here.

