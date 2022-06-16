In May, South Central Idaho has more job openings than people unemployed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite previous national attempts to cool down the economy, the southern Idaho labor market isn’t feeling the effects just yet.

“We are seeing more and more jobs show up, but very few people are available to fill those jobs,” said Bonang Seoela, an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor.

In May, there were around 2,700 people looking for jobs in South Central Idaho, with over 3,000 job openings, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. There were more job openings than people looking for jobs. The unemployment rate was 2.5% for April.

Frankie Woodworth heads IES Custom Staffing in Twin Falls and works with employees and employers. Currently, the market favors employees.

“The employees, if they got any skills, they can pretty much write their own ticket,” said Woodworth.

In 2021, wage increases (6.4%) in Idaho outpaced inflation (4.7%), according to Seoela.

Woodworth says the businesses she has worked with are raising wages, but now gas prices are creating issues.

“Gas has been a huge thing, people just won’t go like they used to,” Woodworth said. “You used to get them to go to Filer or Buhl for a position, or Jerome, and because of the gas, they won’t do it.”

Currently, Woodward says her company and employees are working to combat some of these costs.

Inflation is currently at a sky-high 8.2% but could start to fall more with time. The Federal Reserve just raised the federal funds rate Wednesday afternoon.

Eventually, Seoela expects the rate hikes will trickle down into the labor market, but it could take until at least the fourth quarter for the labor market to contract.

“This problem we are having didn’t take a very short period to build, it’s something that took a while, so definitely will take a while also to sort of gravitate away,” he said.

