Advertisement

More shoppers heading back to in-person stores rather than online

Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.
Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are back to shopping the old-fashioned way: in-person.

Last month, online retail sales rose 2.2% compared to May 2021, according to Mastercard.

However, in-store purchases jumped up 13.4%.

Some analysts say inflation is playing a factor, causing some consumers to shy away from buying big-ticket items, like furniture, which is often bought online.

Another reason for the rise of in-store shopping is that many people want to get out after largely being locked inside the house during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon
B.A.S.E. jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge
Handcuffs
Two men arraigned on murder charges in Jerome
Pedestrian crossing sign in Twin Falls
Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident
UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. (Source:...
Molina found guilty on all charges

Latest News

Nature Nursery prides itself on being a one-stop shop for all your outdoor needs
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Nature Nursery
Mike Lloyd of Ketchum claimed his prize with just 12 days left before the deadline to do so
Ketchum man claims million dollar prize just before the deadline
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
The legislation will require school resource officers to be made aware of who is allowed to be...
Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana