PHOTOS: Firefighters free cat whose head was trapped in tire rim

Firefighters in North Carolina helped free a cat trapped in the rim of a tire.
Firefighters in North Carolina helped free a cat trapped in the rim of a tire.(Turkey Volunteer Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Firefighters rescued a curious cat that found itself caught in a compromising position Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department went to a home to help free the cat, who was stuck in a tire rim.

Firefighters in North Carolina helped free a cat whose head was trapped in the rim of a tire.
Firefighters in North Carolina helped free a cat whose head was trapped in the rim of a tire.(Turkey Volunteer Fire Department)

The black and white cat had its head trapped in a hole in the rim.

Fortunately, the firefighters were able to free the cat without causing it any harm.

Images of the rescue were posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.

The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department says it is a 100% volunteer fire department serving Sampson County in North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

