Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Nature Nursery

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Burley, there is a team of plant lovers who hope to help Idahoans find a green thumb of their own.

“Nature Nursery is a full retail nursery. We sell everything from bedding plants to your trees and shrubs,” said Andrew Gibby with Nature Nursery.

Gibby has been with Nature Nursery since it opened its doors in 2017.

Since then, he’s overseen the growth of more than just trees and plants, he has seen the company become a place for anything your yard dreams need.

“We have the retail nursery, Nature Nursery and Market, where we have everything from the bedding plants to home décor. We are also a Green Mountain Grill dealer. So basically, anything for your outdoor living space,” Gibby said.

But Nature Nursery doesn’t stop there. The company will take all the work of developing your yard out of your hands.

“Then we go beyond that with landscaping. We do hardscapes, paver patios, water features, sprinkler installs. We are your one-stop shop for your little slice of heaven,” said Gibby.

Recently, the company has revamped its website in an effort to better connect with people across the state with the plants they need.

“We have a plant finder, which is a great program. You can choose different sizes, different colors, different bloom times and it will actually tell you which plants we carry in the store,” said Gibby.

