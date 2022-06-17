Advertisement

Babysitter facing charge after toddler nearly drowns in bathtub, police say

A 1-year-old child is in the hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub in El Mirage on Thursday night.
By Alexis Cortez, David Baker, Gray News Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Firefighters say a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned in a bathtub at an Arizona home Thursday night, and the child’s babysitter is in custody.

Arizona’s Family reports the toddler was found at a home in El Mirage, which is northwest of Phoenix.

Police said 49-year-old Cynthia Gaddy was bathing the child when she got distracted by something in the kitchen, so she left the baby alone in the bathtub.

Investigators said when she returned, she found the child unconscious. First responders resuscitated the child, who was airlifted to the hospital.

Police confirmed late Thursday night the babysitter is in custody for child neglect.

The babysitter was watching two other kids, ages 3 and 7, who are siblings of the 1-year-old, investigators said.

As of Friday morning, police said the young boy is in extremely critical condition.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
The accident occurred on Friday afternoon
B.A.S.E. jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge
Pedestrian crossing sign in Twin Falls
Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident
The event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble has been partially canceled
Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher...
Jill Biden: ‘It’s up to Congress to act’ on gun safety laws
First lady Jill Biden addressed the issue during the National Parent Teacher Association...
First lady talks about impact of school shootings on classrooms
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street at close of a brutal week
FILE - Travelers move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms