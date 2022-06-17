Dealing with wildfire smoke this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wildfire season is coming as we get later and later into the summer, and smoke from these fires can cause numerous health issues-especially for those considered at-risk.

As part of staying prepared in case of a disaster like a wildfire, EMA officials recommend having masks on hand as part of an emergency preparedness kit.

If residents need to shelter in place, they also recommend having things to seal the entrance and exit points to the home, such as plastic coverings for windows and doors.

“I’ve had people contact me and they’ve been determined to do a real air mask with a respirator, the whole thing,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA. “I can’t tell you what to buy, I encourage you though to really look into it because if someone’s on oxygen there’s gonna be some issues.”

Having masks on hand is also useful in case of accidental chemical exposure.

