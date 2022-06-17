Fit and Well Idaho: Raising money for different organizations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Health Foundation helps raise money to invest in different community organizations across the Magic Valley.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we look at their latest fundraising efforts.

The St. Luke’s foundation is working to raise money to help the Magic Valley Paramedics to purchase a new ambulance.

An ambulance costs around $260,000 to $280,000 before stocking it up with more items to be able to care for people as they are transporting them to the hospital.

The goal of this campaign is to be able to replace an ambulance every year, because the current ones are old and have a lot of miles on them.

“And because our community is growing, and the needs are growing and we actually have Jerome county, and Twin Falls Magic Valley area and they do transport too, from Gooding, Elmore county, some times they have to take people to Boise, (or) Salt Lake, it just depends on what the need is,” said Terry Rowe, development officer with the St. Luke’s Foundation.

They are looking to raise enough money by the end of 2022. For more information on how to donate to the program, click here.

