Furry Friday: Elliot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Elliot.

Elliot is an around 1-year-old husky German Shepherd mix available for adoption now at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

His adoption is being sponsored by Wills Toyota of Twin Falls. Mallory Cox with the animal shelter describes Elliot as a fun-loving dog currently working through his awkward and goofy phase of being a puppy.

Despite being a husky, Elliot is more on the calmer side for a dog of his age, and will likely only need to be walked a couple of times a week.

Cox says Elliot gets along well with any kind of housemate you may have, human or animal. He gets along well with people, dogs, cats, and kids.

He is kennel trained, however, he is not fully potty trained, so any prospective owner will need to keep that in mind before adopting Elliot.

If you would like to adopt Elliot, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or call them 208-736-2299.

