Governor Little signs disaster declaration for two Idaho counties
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho Counties due to spring flooding.
Excessive rainfall and runoff in the North-Central and Northeast regions of the state is causing significant damage and travel conditions in the area as a number of roadways are obstructed due to flooding.
Little’s declaration will make funding available to counties to assist with response and repair efforts. Friday’s declaration is the first weather-related declaration for the Gem State this year.
