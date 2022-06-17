Advertisement

Governor Little signs disaster declaration for two Idaho counties

Little signed the declaration on Friday
Little signed the declaration on Friday(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho Counties due to spring flooding.

Excessive rainfall and runoff in the North-Central and Northeast regions of the state is causing significant damage and travel conditions in the area as a number of roadways are obstructed due to flooding.

Little’s declaration will make funding available to counties to assist with response and repair efforts. Friday’s declaration is the first weather-related declaration for the Gem State this year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
The accident occurred on Friday afternoon
B.A.S.E. jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge
Pedestrian crossing sign in Twin Falls
Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident
The event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble has been partially canceled
Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

At the gas pump (FILE)
Idaho drivers stretch their budgets as gas prices soar
Idaho Fish and Game trains K9 officers.
Idaho Fish and Game trains K9 officers, including newest member
The St. Luke's Foundation is trying to raise money for Magic Valley Paramedics to obtain a new...
Fit and Well Idaho: Raising money for different organizations
BLM granted authorization to the Idaho National Guard Friday
BLM authorizes expanded military training area in Idaho