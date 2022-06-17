Governor Little signs disaster declaration for two Idaho counties

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho Counties due to spring flooding.

Excessive rainfall and runoff in the North-Central and Northeast regions of the state is causing significant damage and travel conditions in the area as a number of roadways are obstructed due to flooding.

Little’s declaration will make funding available to counties to assist with response and repair efforts. Friday’s declaration is the first weather-related declaration for the Gem State this year.

