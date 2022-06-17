Advertisement

Idaho unemployment rate falls again

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The unemployment rate in the state of Idaho has hit a new historic low of 2.5% for the month of May.

The city of Twin Falls saw the largest over-the-month nonfarm job growth among metropolitan areas in Idaho.

The new figures represent a 0.1% drop from 2.6% from the month prior and is the fourth consecutive month of historically low unemployment in the Gem State.

For the month of May, the number of people looking for work in Idaho grew by 6,373 people, while labor force participation increased to 62.4%.

Industries with the largest over-the-month growth were information, durable goods and manufacturing, accommodation and food services, and professional and business services.

The industries with the greatest declines were arts, entertainment and culture, state government, natural resources, financial activities, private educational services, and nondurable goods manufacturing.

