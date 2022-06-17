Advertisement

Many wonder how rising interest rates will impact the Magic Valley housing market

In the Magic Valley, the housing market has been exploding since COVID. Western Magic Valley...
In the Magic Valley, the housing market has been exploding since COVID. Western Magic Valley Realtor president Lisa Haney said last year the median price for a home in the Magic Valley was just under $300,000. It is now around $380,000.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some people here in the Magic Valley are wondering how the local housing market is going to be impacted by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. They increased rates by three-quarters of a percentage point this week to battle inflation. The largest increase since 1994.

In the Magic Valley, the housing market has been exploding since COVID. Western Magic Valley Realtor president Lisa Haney said last year the median price for a home in the Magic Valley was just under $300,000. It is now around $380,000.

“It has just snowballed, and we are finally cooling down.  The market is finally slowing down. We are catching up with inventory,” Haney said.

She added that increased interest rates have also caused the housing market to cool down. The federal reserve has been increasing rates since March.

“The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is about 5.75%, and in contrast about a year ago the rates were about 2.98%,” said Michael Traveller, CFO of 1st Federal Savings Bank in Twin Falls.

Additionally, he said the increased interest rates are impacting homeowners looking to refinance and first-time homebuyers. The mortgage payment on a roughly $380,000 home has gone up significantly.

“So on that loan size is $640 a month more, so it is rather dramatic for the consumer.  That is gas money, that is grocery money, " Traveller said.

University of Idaho associate professor Steven Petersen said consumers should be aware that the previous interest rates which were around 3% and lower were historically low.

“Rates in the 1970′s on average exceeded 10 percent so we are a long way from that.”

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis in 1981 the rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage on October 9, 1981, was 18.63% Petersen thinks mortgage rates today could get as high as 7% in the near future.

“They call this the great disinflation of the housing market and that is clearly underway,” Petersen said.

Haney adds she hopes home prices are lower by this time next year in the Magic Valley.

“We just keep can’t going at this rate because over the last 24 months the average sold price has gone up 66%, and we just can’t continue with that,” Haney said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
The accident occurred on Friday afternoon
B.A.S.E. jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge
Pedestrian crossing sign in Twin Falls
Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident
The event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble has been partially canceled
Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

In the Magic Valley, the housing market has been exploding since COVID. Western Magic Valley...
Many wonder how rising interest rates will impact the Magic Valley housing market
CREDIT CARDS
Tips for weathering high interest rates
Statewide teacher shortage affecting southern Idaho
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home