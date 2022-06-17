The pickleball buzz isn’t going away anytime soon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — America’s fastest-growing sport is certainly becoming very popular in Twin Falls.

The fourth annual Twin Falls Father’s Day pickleball tournament is going on at Frontier Park this week.

The event is featuring 145 participants from all over the region. The game combines elements from tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.

Stephanie Worden and Sue Bundgard are both from the Boise area, and have the pickleball bug.

“It’s like totally all of my life, I golf a little, but aside from that I’m always playing pickleball,” Worden said.

“Same (as Warden), I golf a little and I’m addicted to pickleball, I play almost every day,” Bundgard said.

The two started playing the game a few years ago, and like many, can’t get enough. They already won a medal this week in Twin Falls.

Currently, at Frontier Park, there are six pickleball courts. Six new courts have been are in the last stage of construction, next door.

If you want to get involved with the sport, there is a training every Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at Frontier Park.

