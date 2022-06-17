Advertisement

Reading with Drag event fully canceled

The event has now been fully canceled
The event has now been fully canceled(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being partially canceled earlier this week, this weekend’s reading with drag event has now been fully canceled.

In a Facebook post, the event’s organizers said the cancellation came as a result of two of its performers testing positive for COVID.

They say they hope to reschedule the event with a different venue when and wherever possible.

In a statement to KMVT, event organizer Arya Shea said they will be hosting one in Twin Falls and one in Ketchum at a future date.

