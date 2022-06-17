Tips for weathering high interest rates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following another hike in interest rates, one financial expert offered tips for how you can help stretch your dollar.

Consumer Finance Expert with The Ascent David Chang said individuals with variable-rate loans could be hit the hardest by the rise in interest rates. Variable-rate loans are common for credit cards, private student loans or home equity loans. As a result, he said it’s important to reduce that debt first.

On the flipside, savings account interest rates are increasing, so he said a high-yield savings account could be a way to help your money go further, especially considering the current volatility of the stock market.

“As long as they continue to pay down their debt, be disciplined and for the long-term...historically every time we have this situation even though it’s painful in the short-term, in the long-term the economy will do well,” said Chang.

He added the expectation is that interest rates will remain high following Wednesday’s announcement by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that interest rates could be raised again in July.

