Twin Falls Cowboys pick up two wins over Stayton, Oregon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys used a walk-off single from Jace Mahlke to win the second game of a doubleheader Friday against Post 58 Stayton, Oregon.

Game one

Twin Falls 7, Stayton Crushers 3

Game two

Twin Falls 5, Stayton Crushers 4

A American Legion baseball

Twin Falls Hawks 15, Twin Falls Cowboys 14

Twin Falls Hawks 16, Twin Falls Cowboys 1

