Events designed to curb labor shortage happening in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Labor shortages are continuing to affect every job sector - from private businesses to even government agencies.

To help combat this, the Idaho Department of Labor teamed up with multiple state agencies today at the Twin Falls City Park for a hiring event. The event featured numerous state agencies, including the Idaho State Police, fire departments, and the Department of Labor itself.

Organizers say the event did help fill some positions that have been open for some time.

“Everyone’s really struggling right now...even as a state agency, we’re having problems filling positions as well,” said Kent Oltrogee from the Department of Labor. “This is more of an event to kind of just get out there and kind of get the community to see what is available.”

Organizers also say that there are openings for all levels of work specialty, including things from janitorial work to dispatch positions.

