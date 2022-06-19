Inflation causing strain on small businesses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Inflation has made it tough on everyone from single people to your typical family. Small businesses have not been immune to this as well.

At the first Market on Main event for the 2022 season, numerous small businesses showcased their products. ‘Bee the Light’, a local honey producer, says it’s been tough on the company over the past year as prices have continued to soar.

“The glass jars for the honey, the costs of the freight, the shipping, and the items themselves have definitely seen a price hike,” said Shawna Lierman, the owner of Bee the Light.

Market on Main will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this summer.

