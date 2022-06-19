Magic Valley Kids Market expanding in 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Kids Market is back for 2022, and what started as a small market in Twin Falls is expanding this year.

Thanks, in part, to a Community Impact Grant from Chobani, the market is expanding to new locations starting Saturday in Burley.

Hundreds of shoppers poured into Oregon Trail Recreation District to buy goods that were made, marketed and sold by the young entrepreneurs.

The market hopes to teach young Idahoans how to be in charge of their own finances.

“You’ve got kids who are mowing lawns or selling at lemonade stands on the side of the road, they have these ideas, I know my boys have these ideas, and they want to make money,” says Burley Event Coordinator Brittany Farfan. “It’s an opportunity for both, to create their product but also to make money.”

The market season continues through the summer with markets in Twin Falls, Jerome and Filer.

For more information, or to sign up to be a vendor the Magic Valley Kids Market website.

