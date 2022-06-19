Motorist drove into canal, rushed to hospital

HAZELTON , Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday, a motorist drove her car into a canal in Jerome county, and had to be rushed to the hospital

The incident happened around 2:00 pm at 1870 East and 1400 South in Hazelton. The Jerome County Sheriffs said the driver was an elderly woman, who failed to negotiate the turn on the road. She then ended up driving her Jeep Renegade into the canal.

The Jerome County sheriffs, Rock Creek Fire and First Segregation Fire responded to the incident.

The motorist was transported to a nearby hospital for unknown injuries by the Magic Valley Paramedics .

The exact cause of the accident is still being investigated..

